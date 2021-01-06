Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFW. Cormark cut Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) stock opened at C$3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$63.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$127.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -34.9999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

