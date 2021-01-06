Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CLNFF remained flat at $$50.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360. Calian Group has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

