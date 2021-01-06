Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $25.36.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

