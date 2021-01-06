Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.65

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 15393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. B. Riley lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

