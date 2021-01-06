Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMBM. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $66,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock worth $68,180,610. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $174,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

