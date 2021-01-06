Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) to Hold

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

