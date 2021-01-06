Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

CNE stock opened at C$3.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$671.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31. Canacol Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$2.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$85.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fourth Sail Capital, LP purchased 664,000 shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,270,747.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,758,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,767,533.51.

About Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

