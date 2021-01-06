Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$30.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark set a C$35.00 price target on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$31,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total value of C$1,137,777.01.

Shares of TSE:WEED traded up C$3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching C$38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,851. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$12.96 and a 52 week high of C$40.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

