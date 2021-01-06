Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.28.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $29.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after buying an additional 1,016,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 544,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 13.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.