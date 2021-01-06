Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.00

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.72, with a volume of 1091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMD shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Cantel Medical from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cantel Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantel Medical Company Profile (NYSE:CMD)

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

