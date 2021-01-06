Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 8,517 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for 2.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cerner worth $18,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cerner by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC grew its position in Cerner by 607.7% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,460 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cerner by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,315,000 after buying an additional 200,450 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cerner by 3.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 352,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cerner by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.83. 1,759,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

