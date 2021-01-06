Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 308,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 52.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $5.05 on Wednesday, hitting $124.25. The company had a trading volume of 848,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $125.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average of $103.90.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

