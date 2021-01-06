Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.15% of Tyler Technologies worth $26,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,956,000 after acquiring an additional 670,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,951,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after purchasing an additional 393,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,429.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $433.73. 398,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,098. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $466.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

