Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,547,000 after purchasing an additional 79,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,330,000.

FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. 2,004,844 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

