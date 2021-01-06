Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $22.70 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,615.54.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $80.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,138.38. 4,358,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,516. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,178.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,140.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.