Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDK. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.42. 659,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,032. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.