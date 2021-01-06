Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capri in a research note issued on Sunday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of CPRI opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Capri by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.