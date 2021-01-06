Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Cars.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. B. Riley upgraded Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Cars.com alerts:

NYSE CARS opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.42. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 61.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,993,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 758,029 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,596 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,141,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.