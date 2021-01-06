CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Trading Up 23.3%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares were up 23.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 49,086,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 18,255,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $425.39 million, a P/E ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

