Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €6.80 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) received a €6.80 ($8.00) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

CEC1 has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.67 ($5.49).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.32. Ceconomy AG has a 52-week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of €6.10 ($7.18). The firm has a market cap of $15.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94.

About Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F)

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

