Celo Price Up 49% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00006603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $285.97 million and approximately $80.37 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00029214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00120176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00256676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.00509950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00254097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016995 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg.

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

