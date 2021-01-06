Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.50

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 8013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.88 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Celsius by 255.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 66.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,455 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $114,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

