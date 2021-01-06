Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$9.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$9.00 target price from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.58.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) stock opened at C$8.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a PE ratio of -4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.13.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

