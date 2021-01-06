Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Get Centamin alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELTF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.07.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centamin (CELTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.