Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Century Casinos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Century Casinos by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

