Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 20,250 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00.

About Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

