Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $2,293,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $4,413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

