Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prevail Therapeutics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 559,017 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 85.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRVL stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $788.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prevail Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

