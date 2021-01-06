Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 543.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,983 shares in the company, valued at $294,901.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill Fortinsky Schwartz sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $165,638.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.58. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

