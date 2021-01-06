Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $359,000 Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quantum were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Quantum by 324.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quantum by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Quantum stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $84,797.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $57,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

QMCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

