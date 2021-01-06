Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $364,000 Position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dyadic International by 104.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dyadic International by 62.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dyadic International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.16. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

