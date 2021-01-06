Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $402,000 Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 456.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $284.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.79. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

