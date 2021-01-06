Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $421,000 Stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 127,448 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

