Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Misonix were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Misonix by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Misonix during the third quarter worth about $113,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Misonix by 64.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Misonix by 57.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Misonix by 103.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of MSON opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Misonix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $221.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

