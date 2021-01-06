Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Total by 56.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Total by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Total by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,328,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of Total stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

