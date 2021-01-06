Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 51,914 Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iBio worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBIO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iBio by 5,029.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iBio by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111,288 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in iBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of iBio stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. iBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

