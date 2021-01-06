Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 85,880 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 119.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,880 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

