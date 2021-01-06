Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STXB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of STXB opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.69%. Analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

