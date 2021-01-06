Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,387 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

