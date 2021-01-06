Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

In other news, Director Blueline Capital Partners Ii, sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

