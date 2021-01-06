Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $413,000 Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of Total stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.