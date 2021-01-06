Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Capstar Financial worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 49.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 382.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 106.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 317,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 163,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,244 shares of company stock worth $135,053. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

