Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 261,999 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.52.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $396.19 million, a PE ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.