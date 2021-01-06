ChartEx Price Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $208,731.37 and approximately $22,442.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00113283 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00250849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00488775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00240249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016314 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro.

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

