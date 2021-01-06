Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) versus Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Critical Survey

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Slack Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 41.47% 25.10% 15.40% Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Slack Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $1.99 billion 9.39 $825.70 million $5.51 23.36 Slack Technologies $630.42 million 38.40 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -29.58

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Check Point Software Technologies and Slack Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 3 14 4 0 2.05 Slack Technologies 1 16 4 0 2.14

Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $122.10, suggesting a potential downside of 5.16%. Slack Technologies has a consensus price target of $40.58, suggesting a potential downside of 3.41%. Given Slack Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Slack Technologies is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Slack Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security, cloud visibility, cloud security posture management, and workload protection solutions for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; Check Point SandBlast Mobile for mobile security in iOS and Android devices; and Check Point Security Management, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

