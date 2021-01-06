Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $544.02

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $544.02 and last traded at $543.37, with a volume of 1051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $533.45.

CHE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.33.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth $70,417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth $48,286,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth $27,789,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth $27,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

