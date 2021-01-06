Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.41.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $42.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $224,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 56.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 751,144 shares during the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.4% in the third quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 24,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 121,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

