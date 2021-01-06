Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $89.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,655,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,101,830. The stock has a market cap of $167.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $119.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Securiti dropped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

