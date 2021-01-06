Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $23.96

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $21.95. Chindata Group shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 1,701 shares.

CD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.96.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

