Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives $13.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PPRQF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 1,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.